Charles Dennis Graybill
Charles Dennis Graybill

August 8, 1939 - December 13, 2021

Charles Dennis Graybill, 82, of Montvale, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Gladys Graybill; daughter, Dawn Graybill; brother, Doug Graybill. He is survived by his loving partner of 23 years and dedicated care giver Joan Franklin; brother, the Rev. John R. Graybill Sr. and wife, Carol; sister, Wanda Howard and husband, Bill; sister-in-law, Linda Graybill; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Charles's name to the Glade Creek Cemetery Fund. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 1 until 3 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Peters Creek Chapel. A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Glade Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Jay R. Graybill officiating. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home (540)366-0707.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
3148 Webster Road, Blue Ridge, VA
3 Entries
Knew Charles many years at Double Envelope and aa Brick Mason he did my house in the early 70ts
David Secrist
December 17, 2021
Joanna, Zarija, & Daniel
December 15, 2021
So sorry I played Darts with Charlie I wil miss him Dearly
Peggy Boothe
Friend
December 15, 2021
