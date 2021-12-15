Charles Dennis Graybill



August 8, 1939 - December 13, 2021



Charles Dennis Graybill, 82, of Montvale, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Gladys Graybill; daughter, Dawn Graybill; brother, Doug Graybill. He is survived by his loving partner of 23 years and dedicated care giver Joan Franklin; brother, the Rev. John R. Graybill Sr. and wife, Carol; sister, Wanda Howard and husband, Bill; sister-in-law, Linda Graybill; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Charles's name to the Glade Creek Cemetery Fund. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 1 until 3 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Peters Creek Chapel. A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Glade Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Jay R. Graybill officiating. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home (540)366-0707.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Va. 24019



Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.