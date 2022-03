Charles Ernie GreerCharles Ernie Greer, 88, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021.A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. For more information please visit www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com