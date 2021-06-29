Charles Larry Henley
June 27, 2021
Charles Larry Henley, 80 of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
He was a lifelong member of the Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Indian Valley, Va. He retired from Ingersoll Rand in Roanoke, where he was employed for 27 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Treva and Lewis Henley.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Phyllis Jane Henley; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Terri Henley, and Jonathan and Anne Henley; stepson, Keith Parks; stepdaughters stepsson-in-law, Robin and Rex Allen, and Renee Farmer; four grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Joyce Henley; sister and brother-in-law, Anna May and Carmen Roop; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Ernie Harris and Mary Boseley; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in the Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Pastor Drew Hunsley and Elder Tim Witten officiating. Interment will follow in the Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 29, 2021.