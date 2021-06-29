Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Larry Henley
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Charles Larry Henley

June 27, 2021

Charles Larry Henley, 80 of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

He was a lifelong member of the Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Indian Valley, Va. He retired from Ingersoll Rand in Roanoke, where he was employed for 27 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Treva and Lewis Henley.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Phyllis Jane Henley; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Terri Henley, and Jonathan and Anne Henley; stepson, Keith Parks; stepdaughters stepsson-in-law, Robin and Rex Allen, and Renee Farmer; four grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Joyce Henley; sister and brother-in-law, Anna May and Carmen Roop; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Ernie Harris and Mary Boseley; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in the Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Pastor Drew Hunsley and Elder Tim Witten officiating. Interment will follow in the Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home Chapel
VA
Jun
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers during this time of transition. We're in this together. Wish we could've been in attendance, but know we have been thinking and praying for you all this week. Can't wait to actually hug you.
Garrett, Erma, & Garrett Lee Williams
Work
July 2, 2021
Sorry to hear about your loss i will keep you and family in my prayers
Sylvia Ferguson
Friend
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results