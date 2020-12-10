Charles Harry Hollingsworth Sr.
April 8, 1945 - December 8, 2020
Charles Harry Hollingsworth Sr. of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the age of 75.
He was born on April 8, 1945 in Woodstock, Virginia to Harry and Betty Hollingsworth. When Charles was a teenager, his parents moved to Roanoke where Charles would make his life-long home. In the summer of 1965, Charles was working at Arlan's Department Store where he met the true love of his life, Martha Glaydene Wilson. Charles and Glaydene were married just a few months later and, on September 3, 2020, they were blessed to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary. Charles was always delighted to tell the story of how he threw ping pong balls at Glaydene while they were working to get her attention and the rest, as they say, is history.
Shortly after Charles and Glaydene were married, Charles was inducted into the United States Air Force where he served a year in Vietnam. Charles was extremely proud of his military service and, even when dementia threatened to take away his life's memories, he always remembered to put on his "Vietnam Vet" hat. Following his tour of duty, Charles and Glaydene settled in Roanoke where they raised their family.
Charles enjoyed a 38-year career with Piedmont U.S. Air and he prided himself on the fact that, in all his 38 years working at Piedmont, he never missed a day of work and he arrived at least an hour early for his 6 a.m. shift.
An excellent mechanic, Charles built his own 1931 Chevrolet, 3-window coupe, ground-up, from scraps found in the garbage. Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman and, just a little mischievous, he was always happy to show you a picture of his "pride and joy" from his wallet or the "mongoose" that he had pinned up in a box. Charles had a love for antiques and old engines, and he was a collector of anything that he thought might come in handy one day. He was the patriarch of his family and, even though in his last days, he wasn't sure about what holiday it was or even what day it was, he was just thankful to be surrounded by his family, especially Glaydene, who he looked for tirelessly up until his last breath.
In addition to Glaydene, those left to cherish Charles' memory include his oldest son, Charles Harry Hollingsworth Jr. "Chuck" and his wife, Angie, their son, Jared Church, and Jared's daughter, Violet Rose; son, Bruce Hollingsworth and his wife, Katrina, their children, Justin Webb and Joshua Huffman, Justin's wife, Sheina, and their children, Mikayela, Haylie and Carter; son, Adam Hollingsworth and his wife, Ashley, and their children, Jason, Jacob, Brayden, and Brooklyn. Charles also leaves behind two brothers, Ron and Sam Hollingsworth; and sister-in-law (who was more like a sister), Shelby Jean and Shelby's husband, Larry Campbell; as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
The family will accept visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at New Hope Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made for assistance with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.