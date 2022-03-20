Charles R. "Chuck" Kessler
January 23, 1938 - March 18, 2022
Charles R. "Chuck" Kessler, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home after a long battle with COPD on Friday, March 18, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Saint Mark's Methodist Church in Daleville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Mark's Methodist Church, 19 Cedar Ridge Drive, Daleville, VA 24083. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2022.