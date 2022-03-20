Menu
Charles R. "Chuck" Kessler
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Charles R. "Chuck" Kessler

January 23, 1938 - March 18, 2022

Charles R. "Chuck" Kessler, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home after a long battle with COPD on Friday, March 18, 2022.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Saint Mark's Methodist Church in Daleville, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Mark's Methodist Church, 19 Cedar Ridge Drive, Daleville, VA 24083. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Saint Mark's Methodist Church
Daleville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
