Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles L. Breeden
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Breeden

Charles L.

October 5, 2020

Charles L. Breeden Jr., 92, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 5, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Charles L. Sr., and Maude Gaylor Breeden; and a brother, Gene Bobbitt Breeden.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Betty Rose Breeden; children, Rosemary Brown, Deborah (Frank) Campbell, Steve (Betty) Breeden; eight grandchildren, Andrea (Steven) Powers, Emily (Michael) Potter, Dennis Campbell, Jason (Ashley) Call, Kara, Angela, Rikki, and Trevor Brown, Micah Campbell; and great-grandchildren, Jordon Alley, Nicholas Powers, Caleb and Declan Potter, Sara Beth and Maggie Call, Micah Campbell and Keimauri Brown.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the VFW Post # 1264 Roanoke, Virginia

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.