Charles E. Lynn Jr.



October 4, 1927 - March 21, 2021



Charles E. Lynn Jr., 93 of Salem, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Charles is survived by his wife, Laverna Lynn; children, Chuck Lynn, Nancy Speer, Bobbi Epperly and husband, Tom, Mary Beth Phillips and husband, James, and Kelly Mooneyham and husband, James; seven grandchildren; and one kitty.



Charles was a Veteran and retired from Double Envelope.



Services will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friend one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow service at Sherwood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 PETERS CREEK ROAD, NW



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2021.