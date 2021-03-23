Menu
Charles E. Lynn Jr.
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Charles E. Lynn Jr.

October 4, 1927 - March 21, 2021

Charles E. Lynn Jr., 93 of Salem, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Charles is survived by his wife, Laverna Lynn; children, Chuck Lynn, Nancy Speer, Bobbi Epperly and husband, Tom, Mary Beth Phillips and husband, James, and Kelly Mooneyham and husband, James; seven grandchildren; and one kitty.

Charles was a Veteran and retired from Double Envelope.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friend one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow service at Sherwood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 PETERS CREEK ROAD, NW
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Mar
25
Service
1:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.