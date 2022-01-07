Charles Steven Matherly
December 24, 1945 - January 2, 2022
Charles S. Matherly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his home.
He retired from the United States Postal Service in 2010 after 25 years of service. He was a wonderful husband and father. He will be greatly missed forever.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathryn Geraldine Matherly, and his son, Steven Charles Matherly of Roanoke, Va.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2022.