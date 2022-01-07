Menu
Charles Steven Matherly
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Charles Steven Matherly

December 24, 1945 - January 2, 2022

Charles S. Matherly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his home.

He retired from the United States Postal Service in 2010 after 25 years of service. He was a wonderful husband and father. He will be greatly missed forever.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathryn Geraldine Matherly, and his son, Steven Charles Matherly of Roanoke, Va.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Jan
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
My condolences to Kathy, Steven, and family. Charlie was always friendly to everyone. I enjoyed working with him. So saddened by the news of his passing.
Chrystie Wright
January 9, 2022
Sending my deepest condolences to you and Steven. You are in my prayers.
Anita Terry
Work
January 8, 2022
Sorry for your loss. Sincere condolences
Linda Wommack Wood
Other
January 8, 2022
Thoughts and prayers are with you. So sorry to hear this.
Sherry Wiggins
Work
January 8, 2022
So sad to hear this. Charlie was a good man and enjoyed working with him. Prayers for Kathy and family.
Allen Porterfield
Work
January 8, 2022
Kathy, I am so sorry to hear about Charlie. He was a good man and I considered him a friend as well as you. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Barbara Geertgens
Work
January 7, 2022
