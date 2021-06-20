Menu
Roanoke Times
Charles Harold McCormick
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Charles Harold McCormick

Charles Harold McCormick, age 84, of Wirtz, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles P. McCormick and Susie McCormick; his wife, Bernita Starkey McCormick; and daughter, Joan Moyer.

Surviving are his son, David H. McCormick (Trish); other children, Sue Plybon and Walter Hudson; grandchildren, Zachary and Isaac McCormick, Josh Moyer, and Erin Shinault, Scott Plybon, Stephanie Crow, and DeAnna Braswell, and eight great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Louise Castleman for her care over the last week.

He was a long time member of CommUnity Church.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at CommUnity Church in Salem, Va., with Pastor Tom McCracken, III and Pastor Dan Carawan officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Garden. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
10:00a.m.
CommUnity Church in Salem,
VA
Jun
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
CommUnity Church in Salem
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
One of the kindest men I've ever met....wonderful husband and father, loved by many. Our deepest sympathy....
Mike & Rose Dudley
Friend
June 22, 2021
