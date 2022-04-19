Charles Thomas "Tom" McKay
June 30, 1953 - April 13, 2022
Charles Thomas "Tom" McKay, 68, of Salem, went home to be with his wife Sandy on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
He was born in Roanoke, a son of the late Charles and Lucy Meadow McKay and had been an area resident all of his life. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was employed as a heavy equipment operator for the Virginia Department of Transportation for 45 years prior to retiring. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, he enjoyed spending his time with his family, and hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his son, Brian McKay; grandson, Ryan McKay; a brother, Steven McKay and his wife, Kathy; his sister, Lynne Duckworth; and three sisters-in-law, Terry Wilson, Pam Horen and Jan Herring. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Pastor Ben Mewald will officiate. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 19, 2022.