Charles Thomas "Tom" McKay
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Charles Thomas "Tom" McKay

June 30, 1953 - April 13, 2022

Charles Thomas "Tom" McKay, 68, of Salem, went home to be with his wife Sandy on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

He was born in Roanoke, a son of the late Charles and Lucy Meadow McKay and had been an area resident all of his life. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was employed as a heavy equipment operator for the Virginia Department of Transportation for 45 years prior to retiring. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, he enjoyed spending his time with his family, and hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his son, Brian McKay; grandson, Ryan McKay; a brother, Steven McKay and his wife, Kathy; his sister, Lynne Duckworth; and three sisters-in-law, Terry Wilson, Pam Horen and Jan Herring. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Pastor Ben Mewald will officiate. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 19, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
