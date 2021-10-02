Menu
Charles N. Meredith
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Charles N. Meredith

September 29, 2021

Charles N. Meredith, 78, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Charles retired from Texaco. He was a kind soul that liked everyone, and everyone liked in return. Charlie was a devoted family man.

Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 32 years, Iris "Janie" Meredith; sister, Diane M. Bond (Marshall); and numerous extended family members and friends.

The family extends a special thanks to Nexus Health Care and to Carilion Clinic Home Health Care for all of the care and support they provided.

Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Service
10:00a.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
