Charles Irving Montgomery
August 24, 1933 - September 13, 2021
Charles Irving Montgomery, 88, of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1933, to the late Paxton Montgomery Sr., and Ella Kelsey Montgomery. Raised in Buchanan and graduated from Buchanan High School in 1950. Charles was drafted in the Army in 1953 and served in the United States Army Infantry during the Korean War. Following his service in the Army, he worked at James Lees & Sons in Glasgow, and retired from Groendyke Mfg. Company, in Buchanan, as superintendent.
Charles had many interests. He was a life member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, a life member of the VFW Post #5895, a member of Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and 59 years as a continuous member of the American Legion, Post 93 in Buchanan. Charles was also a life member of the National Plott Hound Association, and the American Plott Hound Association, as well as the Virginia Bear Hunters Association.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, Paxton Jr., David, and Harry Montgomery; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty M. and Kenneth May, and Doris M. and Roddy Doss.
He is survived by his daughter, Ann Montgomery, of Roanoke; stepson, David Fritts and wife, Martha; fiance', Laura Powell; four sisters, Mary M. Bryant, of Buchanan, Grace M. and husband, Walter Alexander, of Buchanan, Sara M. and husband, Donald Britt, of Eagle Rock, Margaret and husband, James Nathe, of Waynesboro; and sister-in-law, Gwen Montgomery, of Buchanan.
Charles' funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Buchanan. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Va. 24066. Condolences to the family may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 15, 2021.