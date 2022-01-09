Charles "Ralph" Nolley Jr.
January 6, 2022
Our much loved, Charles 'Ralph' Nolley Jr., of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with God suddenly, and unexpectedly, on Thursday morning, January 6, 2022, at the age of 87. He rejoins his parents, Charles R. and Ora W. Nolley, and his sister, Helen, who preceded him.
Ralph leaves behind his true love, his wife, June Sowder Nolley. He told his daughter not long ago that he first saw June when he was only 16 or 17 years of age, and immediately decided he would marry her one day. They were married in May of 1956, and he cherished her with all of his heart until he died. He dearly loved all of his family, and will be greatly missed by his children, Luanne N. and Butch Meredith, and Barbara N. and Ronnie Hale; grandchildren, Matt, Aubrey, Amanda, and Jessica Hale; great-grandson, Quentin Hale; sister, Hazel Livingston; beloved niece, Deidra (Andy) Stevens; great-nephew, Robert Stevens; and many cousins.
Ralph accepted Jesus Christ at a young age and spent his life serving his Lord. Throughout his long career as a temperature control mechanic with Johnson Controls, "the Control Man," he always remained very active in church. During the years his daughters were growing up, he served as a Deacon, Trustee, and property committee member at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Ralph and June later rejoined their home church, Melrose Baptist. Since retiring from work at age 62, they both spent most of their time serving in multiple positions at Melrose. Ralph served as a Sunday School secretary and various other supportive roles. However, his main ministry was as a Property Committee member (he was Chair for several years) and as the Keeper of All the Keys. For many years, everyone knew that if you had ANY problem, the first thing you do is, "Call Ralph." For the last several years, he loved mentoring his son-in-law, Butch, to take over his multitude of duties. They had a wonderful relationship, and he was so proud that Butch took his advice--most of the time! Ralph also loved his many years of fellowship with his buddies (male and female) who work so diligently to maintain the church property and buildings.
Ralph greatly loved his Melrose family, including the pastors (current and past), church staff, and especially his numerous honorary "daughters" and "sons." There are too many of you to name, but we trust that each of you knows the special place you held in his heart. We, his Nolley family, are so grateful to all of you for your love and care for him, and for us. Your outpouring of love and support means more than words can express. We love you!
The Reverend Mark Mofield will lead a celebration of Ralph's life at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Melrose Baptist Church, with a period of visitation at the church for one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID concerns, the Nolley family respectfully requests that everyone who attends wear a face covering. Interment will be private.
While our family appreciates all gestures of sympathy, we know that Ralph would prefer that any memorials be made as donations to the Property Committee of Melrose Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.