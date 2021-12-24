Menu
Charles E. Pettus
Charles E. Pettus

January 16, 1944 - December 21, 2021

Charles E. Pettus, 77, of Natural Bridge, was called to rest on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was born January 16, 1944 in Fincastle, Va. to the late Robert and Caroline Pettus and was also preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Kendra Ann Tyree. He was a devoted husband to Sharon A. Tyree.

Charlie was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was employed by George Moore of Fincastle being a foreman on his farm, as well as his work at the Fancy Hill Horse Center.

Those left to cherish in his memory along with his wife, Sharon are his stepdaughter, Shawna A. Tyree of Roanoke; sister, Shirley Harvey Pettus; brother, Van Pettus both of Radford; three nieces, Charlene Pettus Jones and Teresa Blake both of Radford, and Cindy Harris of Washington, D.C.; three grandchildren, Anton K. Tyree of Jacksonville Fla., T.J. and Alicia Sue Tyree of Natural Bridge; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. with memorial services at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Hwy, Buchanan. Condolences to the family may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Botetourt Funeral Home & Crematory
14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan
Dec
30
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Botetourt Funeral Home & Crematory
14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sherbie and family, You have my deepest sympathy! Shared times, memories and joys keep a loved one close. May God Bless you with strength and peace ! Delores and family!
DELORES SAUNDERS-PEMBERTON
Family
December 29, 2021
