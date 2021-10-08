Menu
Charles Ruff Jr.
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC
Charles Ruff Jr.

December 21, 1954 - October 1, 2021

Charles Henry Ruff Jr., age 66, of Indian Trail in Lincolnton, died on Friday, October 1, 2021.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. Todd Garren officiating. Burial will follow in the Faith Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Charles was born December 21, 1954, in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Charles Henry Ruff Sr. and Fay Lee Norvell Ruff. He worked in catering.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Shrum Ruff of the home; son, Stuart Ruff of Indiana; stepsons, Tim Brooks and Heath Brooks, both of Lincolnton; brother, Donald Ruff of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Doris Rogers (Frank) of Roanoke, Va.; two grandchildren, Amanda Brooks and Wesley Brooks; and two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Jaxon Brooks.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
NC
Oct
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
NC
