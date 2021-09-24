Spent many hours on Charlie and Shirley's deck or in their den during our twenty years as next door neighbors. I will never forget his impact on my U.S. History students at Virginia Western CC when he spoke about his WWII experiences. The best part was his opening... singing "Bluebirds Over the White Cliffs of Dover" and his closing... how he hitch hiked across Virginia and North Carolina looking for a college that had a place for him under the new GI Bill. My students lined up to shake his hand or give him a hug! Love you, Charlie!

Peter Givens Friend September 28, 2021