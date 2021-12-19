Menu
Charles Ray Swartz
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Charles Ray Swartz

December 18, 1940 - December 13, 2021

Charles Ray Swartz, 80, of Radford, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021.

He retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant after many years of service as a Mechanic. Charles enjoyed the outdoors and being in the mountains of West Virginia. He liked to play Bingo, buy lottery tickets and watch Western movies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sophie Swartz; and his brother, John Swartz.

Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Lisa Swartz of Christiansburg, and Theresa (Chris) Evans of Richmond; sons, Charles "Andy" Swartz (Sarah Hoeller) of Missouri, and Kenny Swartz of Radford; granddaughter, Alexandra Evans; brother, Jerry Swartz of Pulaski; and numerous other pets, family members, and friends.

Charles was a loving father, a generous man, and was kind to others always. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Services will be held at a later date.

The Swartz family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
Sending prayers and lots of hugs, we have known your father for over 30 years. He was alway very happy and always willing to talk and listen. Charlie was polite and kind .
Walter and Ann Stultz
Friend
December 19, 2021
Theresa, I am just so sorry about the loss of your Dad! I hope you can find comfort in the memories. Please know that you and your family are in my prayers.
Susan Beckman
Friend
December 15, 2021
I love you, daddy. I'll miss you forever. I tried my best these last few years as I was afraid of losing you. I will miss our talks and you waving to me on the front porch. I know you're at peace now, and you'll be looking after us from above.
Lisa Swartz
Family
December 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Kenny and sending prayers up for all of the family
Chris Reed
Friend
December 14, 2021
