Charles Ray Swartz
December 18, 1940 - December 13, 2021
Charles Ray Swartz, 80, of Radford, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021.
He retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant after many years of service as a Mechanic. Charles enjoyed the outdoors and being in the mountains of West Virginia. He liked to play Bingo, buy lottery tickets and watch Western movies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sophie Swartz; and his brother, John Swartz.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Lisa Swartz of Christiansburg, and Theresa (Chris) Evans of Richmond; sons, Charles "Andy" Swartz (Sarah Hoeller) of Missouri, and Kenny Swartz of Radford; granddaughter, Alexandra Evans; brother, Jerry Swartz of Pulaski; and numerous other pets, family members, and friends.
Charles was a loving father, a generous man, and was kind to others always. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Services will be held at a later date.
The Swartz family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.