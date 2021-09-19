Menu
Charles "Chuck" Yech
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Charles "Chuck" Yech

September 15, 2021

Charles 'Chuck' Yech, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, and formerly of College Park, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diane Yech; son, Mark Raleigh (Luzia); sister, Anne-Marie Crawford; nephews, Robert and Charles Crawford; niece, Rebecca Cox; and very special friend, Steve Breeding. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lillian Yech.

A Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Oakey’s South Chapel
My most sincere sympathy Diane...you and Chuck were my "Cups" coffee shop buddies. Chuck always had a hearty hello for me when I walked in...a great guy.
chuck hatcher
September 20, 2021
My condolences, May Christ´s return be your comfort!!
Regiane B Barrinovo Jacção
September 19, 2021
