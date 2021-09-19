Charles "Chuck" Yech
September 15, 2021
Charles 'Chuck' Yech, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, and formerly of College Park, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diane Yech; son, Mark Raleigh (Luzia); sister, Anne-Marie Crawford; nephews, Robert and Charles Crawford; niece, Rebecca Cox; and very special friend, Steve Breeding. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lillian Yech.
A Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.