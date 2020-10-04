Menu
Charlie Madison Jackson Jr.
JACKSON JR.

Charlie Madison

October 2, 2020

Charlie Madison Jackson Jr., 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, has made a change of address to the Throne of God, on Friday, October 2, 2020.

A funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Burial will follow at the Davis Family Cemetery in Franklin County, Virginia. The family will receive visitors from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Oct
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24016
