JACKSON JR.
Charlie Madison
October 2, 2020
Charlie Madison Jackson Jr., 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, has made a change of address to the Throne of God, on Friday, October 2, 2020.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Burial will follow at the Davis Family Cemetery in Franklin County, Virginia. The family will receive visitors from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
