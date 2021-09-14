Charligne Gaines Marinos



December 27, 1940 - September 10, 2021



Charligne Gaines Marinos, 80, of St Pete Beach Florida, died at home on Friday, September 10, 2021.



Charligne was born and grew up in Roanoke Virginia, graduating from William Fleming High School. She continued her education at The College of William and Mary, attaining a Bachelors degree. She also got a Masters degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.



Charligne worked for AT&T for many years at various locations in New York, Ohio and New Jersey, she retired with her husband to St. Pete Beach Florida.



Charligne is survived by her husband, Mike Marinos, her brother Jimmy Lisle and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward S. Gaines and Carolyn Napier Lisle and stepfather, Richard Lisle.



In the near future there will be a graveside service at Evergreen Burial Park Roanoke Virginia.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:



Our Savior Lutheran Church



301 58th Street South



St. Petersburg, FL 33707



Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 19, 2021.