Charligne Gaines Marinos, 80, of St Pete Beach Florida, died at home on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Charligne was born and grew up in Roanoke Virginia, graduating from William Fleming High School. She continued her education at The College of William and Mary, attaining a Bachelors degree. She also got a Masters degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Charligne worked for AT&T for many years at various locations in New York, Ohio and New Jersey, she retired with her husband to St. Pete Beach Florida.
Charligne is survived by her husband, Mike Marinos, her brother Jimmy Lisle and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward S. Gaines and Carolyn Napier Lisle and stepfather, Richard Lisle.
In the near future there will be a graveside service at Evergreen Burial Park Roanoke Virginia.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:
Our Savior Lutheran Church
301 58th Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
We have only just learned of Charligne's passing when my sister visited the Gaines graves and saw her headstone. I am the grand daughter of Frances Gaines Kidd, and remember Charligne well as I was growing up. Ruth thought of her as a daughter, and my mother, Charlotte Ann Kidd Hutchens, loved her and kept contact with her for many years. Blessings and peace to her family.
Alice Hutchens Carpenter
Family
December 12, 2021
May all your beautiful and precious memories of Charligne fill your hearts, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
Jo H.
September 17, 2021
To Charligne's husband, Mike. We are sending the notice out of your sweet wife's death thruout our small list of William Fleming classmates. I believe we have met at an earlier class reunion when you folks traveled from out of town. In HS Charligne and I used to walk home from school sometime with her good friend Diane McMillan as we all lived in the same general area of Williamson Rd. So happy to have known such an intelligent and sweet person. Sorry we didn't keep up thru our many moves in life. Blessings to you.
Rosemary Henry Thomas, Class of 1958, WFHS
September 15, 2021
Charligne was a beautiful person who will be missed by many, especially you, Michael. May you be strengthened by God's love for you. Your friends at Our Savior Lutheran are there for you. You only need to reach out.