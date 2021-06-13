Menu
Charlotte Katy Shaver
June 11, 2021

Charlotte Katy Shaver, 69, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde L.V. and Mary Rines Shaver.

Charlotte was born in Tennessee and was a retired Court Magistrate for Roanoke City and Botetourt County for many years. She was an avid horsewoman all her life and devoted much of her life to caring for, riding, and training horses.

She is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Alice and Dennis Wertz and Susan and Bob Knight; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Norma Jean Shaver; nieces, Katie and Sarah; numerous cousins, and many friends, especially in the horse community.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Daleville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Daleville Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Charlotte' s passing. I attended Lord Botetourt HS with Charlotte and later we worked together. It was always a good day when Mrs. Shaver made rice Krispy treats. I always enjoyed fun times with Charlotte. To her family and friends, may the memories sustain you in the hard times to come.
Betty Scaggs
August 18, 2021
May God's grace bring strength and comfort as we hold on to all the good memories that Charlotte made for us. I was Charlotte's neighbor. I will always remember her smile that lite up the room. She will not be forgotten. My deepest sympathy to her friends and family.
Nancy R Smith
June 14, 2021
We will miss Charlotte at Enon Baptist Church. We will pray for God's comfort for family and friends. We were so blessed to know her.
Pastor Glenn
June 14, 2021
Rip Charlotte
Thomas Guill
Work
June 13, 2021
