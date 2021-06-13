Charlotte Katy Shaver
June 11, 2021
Charlotte Katy Shaver, 69, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde L.V. and Mary Rines Shaver.
Charlotte was born in Tennessee and was a retired Court Magistrate for Roanoke City and Botetourt County for many years. She was an avid horsewoman all her life and devoted much of her life to caring for, riding, and training horses.
She is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Alice and Dennis Wertz and Susan and Bob Knight; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Norma Jean Shaver; nieces, Katie and Sarah; numerous cousins, and many friends, especially in the horse community.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Daleville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.