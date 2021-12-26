Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cheryl McCallum Gordon
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Cheryl McCallum Gordon

June 24, 1952 - December 21, 2021

Cheryl M. Gordon, 69, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Her family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel with burial to follow in Glade Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
27
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
28
Service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's East Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey's East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss.
BECKY RAGLAND
Other
December 29, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
SG
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results