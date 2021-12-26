Cheryl McCallum Gordon
June 24, 1952 - December 21, 2021
Cheryl M. Gordon, 69, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Her family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel with burial to follow in Glade Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.