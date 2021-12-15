Cheryl Lynn Howell
September 4, 1961 - December 12, 2021
Cheryl Lynn Howell, 60, of Summerville, S.C., wife of Richard Lind Howell, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Trident Medical Center.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 7 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave., Summerville, SC 29483 or your favorite charity
.
Cheryl was born on September 4, 1961 in Abingdon, Virginia, daughter of Norma Lee Stewart and the late Charles Thomas Wallace. She was a member of Knightsville United Methodist Church.
Survivors in addition to her husband, Richard of 32 years and her mother, Norma Stewart Jarrett (Harry) and son, Samuel Wallace Howell of Summerville; grandson, Samuel Wallace Howell Jr. of Summerville; step siblings: David Jarrett (Linda) of Va. and Leigh Reynolds (Barton) of N.C.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father Charles, she was predeceased by, her brother: Ricky Thomas Wallace.
Internment will be at Temple Hill Cemetery, Castlewood, Va. at a date TBD.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
JAMES DYAL FUNERAL HOME
Summerville, S.C.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 15, 2021.