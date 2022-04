i only saw Cheryl and her beautiful young lady at Main Street during special afternoon services. It was always a joy and a pleasure to greet her and chat for a little while. She always had a beautiful smile that made me feel warm inside. We always made over Cydney. I watched her grow into an awesome young lady. Her ability to be able to talk about her mom today the way she did made everybody see just what kind of mom Cheryl was. Excellent job Cydney! To my friend, Rev. Preston Tyler, God gave you the strength and tha stamina to preach your wife's funeral with so much love and care but a word from God. My love and prayers are with you and Cydney always. Continue to be blessed.

Linda Cook Friend March 24, 2021