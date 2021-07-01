Menu
Christeen Elizabeth Lewis
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Christeen Elizabeth Lewis

May 9, 1932 - June 27, 2021

Christeen Elizabeth Lewis, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Jul
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
Christeen was such a special lady and a great Mother! My sympathy and love to all the family.
Suzie Crutchfield
Friend
July 14, 2021
Man I remember her making eggs as a child!! Never seen anyone beat eggs like that!! She was a live spirit all the time!! Will miss her so! RIP
Nathaniel Martin
Family
July 5, 2021
Peace and rest to you in your Heavenly home
Arthur & Edna Lewus
Family
July 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John and Paula Ferguson
Family
July 3, 2021
May the love and peace of God shine in your lives always. In Loving memories of your mom
James and Betty Walker
Friend
July 3, 2021
I am sorry for the loss of your Mom. I know you will miss her. Christine and my mom were not only cousins but buddies. I can remember the two of them talking and laughing together. May the God of all comfort support your family at this time.
Donna Fairfax
Family
July 3, 2021
Elaine and I send our condolences to the Lewis family. May god strengthen and comfort you during this somber time.
Tony & Elaine Stuart
Tony Stuart
Family
July 2, 2021
Aunt Christeen was a beautiful Sprit. Wishing my cousins Strength for today and Hope for tomorrow
James Gray
Family
July 2, 2021
My condolences to the family of Christeen Lewis. May God strengthen and comfort each of you during this difficult time. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Carol Sweetenberg
Friend
July 2, 2021
Dear Lewis Family,
I was so sorry to hear of the passing of your love one. Just want you to know you know I will continue to keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Katrina Strawbridge-Bruner
Friend
July 2, 2021
Christeen was such a beautiful spirit. I am blessed to have known her and those will be lifetime memories for me. There were so many times she brought a smile/laugh to my being. You are in my prayers and thoughts. She will be dearly missed!
Nichole Griffin - Occupational Therapy Assistant
Work
July 2, 2021
I am sending love and condolences to the family. I was very sadden to hear of the loss of a family member and a love one.
Christeen, was always loved by family and friends. She was my mother’s best friend and cousin. The wonderful memories family have of her will indeed become a treasure forevermore.
Joanne Rogers and Sharnel Stuart
Family
July 2, 2021
We miss you and love You. Thinking about you. Evelyne &Tony LEWIS
Darryl LEWIS
Family
July 2, 2021
May loving memories of times past bring comfort and strength in the times to come as Aunt Christeen watches over her beloved family from her heavenly home. Love and prayers to my cousins and family members.......Ruth
Ruth Lewis
Family
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results