Christeen Elizabeth Lewis
May 9, 1932 - June 27, 2021
Christeen Elizabeth Lewis, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 1, 2021.