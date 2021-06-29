Menu
Christine Mae Gilmore
1944 - 2021
Christine Mae Gilmore

April 27, 1944 - June 27, 2021

Christine Mae Gilmore, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Gilmore; daughter, Crystal Eakin; and son, Jeffery Gilmore. She was preceded in death by her son, Clifton Gilmore.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Jul
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mausoleum Chapel of Old Dominion Memorial Gardens
VA
Oakey's East Chapel
I will truly miss you Thank you for being there for me I Love You
Gary Taylor
June 29, 2021
