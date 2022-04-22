Christopher Karl Ballard
Christopher Karl Ballard, 59, of Stanley, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
He was born on November 28, 1962, in Charles Town, W.Va., a son of Lois Seal Ballard of Shenandoah and the late Carl Ballard.
Christopher worked as a project manager for Lawrence Transportation for 42 years.
On October 5, 1985, he married Pamela Dunbar Ballard, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his mother and his wife are a son, Christopher Keith Ballard and companion, Jennifer, of Stanley; a daughter, Brooke Ballard and companion, Brad Noell, of Stanley; two sisters, Deborah Carson of Shenandoah, and Carla Compton of Roanoke; three brothers, David Ballard of Gainesville, Fla., Mike Ballard of Georgia, and Tim Ballard of Bedford; a granddaughter, Amelia Ballard of Stanley; two nieces, Courtney and Casey Compton; and two nephews, Ryan Thew and Chase Crowder.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Bradley Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 22, 2022.