Christopher Karl Ballard
Christopher Karl Ballard

Christopher Karl Ballard, 59, of Stanley, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

He was born on November 28, 1962, in Charles Town, W.Va., a son of Lois Seal Ballard of Shenandoah and the late Carl Ballard.

Christopher worked as a project manager for Lawrence Transportation for 42 years.

On October 5, 1985, he married Pamela Dunbar Ballard, who survives.

Surviving in addition to his mother and his wife are a son, Christopher Keith Ballard and companion, Jennifer, of Stanley; a daughter, Brooke Ballard and companion, Brad Noell, of Stanley; two sisters, Deborah Carson of Shenandoah, and Carla Compton of Roanoke; three brothers, David Ballard of Gainesville, Fla., Mike Ballard of Georgia, and Tim Ballard of Bedford; a granddaughter, Amelia Ballard of Stanley; two nieces, Courtney and Casey Compton; and two nephews, Ryan Thew and Chase Crowder.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Bradley Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 22, 2022.
Sympathy and Condolences to the family. May God provide you all the peace and comfort that only he can. It was a pleasure to work with Chris along with Taylor and Chris Jr. during my time at Lawrence Companies. I know Chris will be greatly missed and never forgotten. God Bless Michelle Johnson
Michelle Johnson
Work
April 21, 2022
My sincere thoughts and prayers for you. I so enjoyed working with Chris on projects. He was always so positive, hard-working and always did his best to make good in everything. I will miss him dearly and my heart goes out to all of you.
Linda Iagnemma
Work
April 20, 2022
So sorry for your loss. I had the utmost respect for him and admired the man he was.Will be deeply missed..
Rex Crouse jr
Work
April 18, 2022
So sorry for u all lost . Chris was a great person , friend , coworker . He love his family and friends . He will be miss so much .
Penny Oakes
Work
April 17, 2022
