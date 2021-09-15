Menu
Christopher E. McGuire
1982 - 2021
BORN
1982
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Christopher E. McGuire

July 16, 1982 - September 11, 2021

Christopher Eric McGuire, 39, of Daleville, Virginia, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
He was born in Roanoke, Va., on July 16, 1982, to Donald C. McGuire Jr. and Lisa Lineberry McGuire. He lived life in the moment with a contagious smile. He was a happy go lucky fella that never turned down hugs and kisses. His first and best friend was his sister Melanie.
Chris was different, he was diagnosed with Asperger's, a form of Autism. He knew he was different than most people. During his school years the public school system lacked knowledge and understanding of such children. While society as a whole has progressed in this area, there is still much to learn. His adult life found him trying to survive in a world that expected much and did not understand this child in the body of a man. His search for friends and acceptance often led him down dark and dangerous paths.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Phillips; daughter, Lorelei; stepson, Christian; parents and parental grandparents, Don McGuire Jr. and Lisa McGuire, and Don McGuire Sr. and Delores Alton McGuire; sister, Melanie and husband, Chris Dudding; special niece and nephew, Autumn Williams and Devin Dudding; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chris accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. May he rest in peace in the arms of God.
Services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel, Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, Va. Visitation is scheduled at 1 p.m. and a service will follow at 2 p.m. conducted by Pastor James Rivers and Dee Rivers at the keyboard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to autism research. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Sep
16
Service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I know you didn't truly understand that you could leave us and that you just wanted to sleep. I know you will be waiting to introduce me to everyone once my time comes and until then watch over us all in between all the dancing and singing going on up there in Heaven. I love you Christopher
Melanie McGuire
September 24, 2021
I am so sorry. You are all in my prayers.
Jerri Jackson
September 17, 2021
I do not know Christopher nor any of his family but I am so touched by your message, your tribute to him that I feel moved to send my condolences.. I somehow feel your hurt in the well written words. What a handsome young man with yes, a beautiful smile and kind eyes, wish I had met him. Let´s keep educating others. I live with multiple sclerosis, a disease with a similar stigma, I am sure people don´t really mean to be cruel, everyone is just too busy to stop and smell the roses and take time to learn that compassion comes through education- let´s all continue to empower each other to spread the word because I am confident of one thing- love is a much stronger force than hate. I have you in my prayers.
Suzanne Oconnell
September 16, 2021
