I do not know Christopher nor any of his family but I am so touched by your message, your tribute to him that I feel moved to send my condolences.. I somehow feel your hurt in the well written words. What a handsome young man with yes, a beautiful smile and kind eyes, wish I had met him. Let´s keep educating others. I live with multiple sclerosis, a disease with a similar stigma, I am sure people don´t really mean to be cruel, everyone is just too busy to stop and smell the roses and take time to learn that compassion comes through education- let´s all continue to empower each other to spread the word because I am confident of one thing- love is a much stronger force than hate. I have you in my prayers.

Suzanne Oconnell Other September 16, 2021