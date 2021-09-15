Christopher E. McGuire
July 16, 1982 - September 11, 2021
Christopher Eric McGuire, 39, of Daleville, Virginia, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
He was born in Roanoke, Va., on July 16, 1982, to Donald C. McGuire Jr. and Lisa Lineberry McGuire. He lived life in the moment with a contagious smile. He was a happy go lucky fella that never turned down hugs and kisses. His first and best friend was his sister Melanie.
Chris was different, he was diagnosed with Asperger's, a form of Autism. He knew he was different than most people. During his school years the public school system lacked knowledge and understanding of such children. While society as a whole has progressed in this area, there is still much to learn. His adult life found him trying to survive in a world that expected much and did not understand this child in the body of a man. His search for friends and acceptance often led him down dark and dangerous paths.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Phillips; daughter, Lorelei; stepson, Christian; parents and parental grandparents, Don McGuire Jr. and Lisa McGuire, and Don McGuire Sr. and Delores Alton McGuire; sister, Melanie and husband, Chris Dudding; special niece and nephew, Autumn Williams and Devin Dudding; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chris accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. May he rest in peace in the arms of God.
Services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel, Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, Va. Visitation is scheduled at 1 p.m. and a service will follow at 2 p.m. conducted by Pastor James Rivers and Dee Rivers at the keyboard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to autism research. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 15, 2021.