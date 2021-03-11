Christopher William Powell Jr.
February 26, 2021
Christopher William Powell Jr. died on the evening of Friday, February 26, 2021, as the snow fell. He was 76. By his side were his loving wife, daughter and son-in-law, Sue Ann Powell, Yvonne Powell Moore and Dennis Moore.
Christopher was born in Radford, Virginia to Christopher William Powell Sr. and Alease Ardente Powell.
Upon graduating from Jefferson High School, he went on to serve honorably in the United States Navy, and to receive bachelor's and master's degrees in English from Roanoke College and Hollins College, respectively.
Christopher found his greatest happiness in his three grandchildren, Nathaniel Patrick Moore, Madeleine Elizabeth Moore, and Ethan William Moore. He was a devoted Papa, taking enormous pleasure in spending the most time possible with his precious Twokie, Lulu, and Cobbie. He enthusiastically took the opportunity the past months of remote learning presented to share with his grandchildren his love of teaching, a gift they will always cherish.
A man of abundant faith, Christopher was a parishioner of St. Thomas of Canterbury Anglican Catholic Church, where a Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, officiated by Father Don Poff. Seating is limited and masks will be required due to COVID-19.
To any who wish to offer a remembrance to Christopher, a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
instead of flowers is welcomed and appreciated. The family also wishes to acknowledge Charlie and Danyel, Ken and Becky, and Guy for their love, kindness, and dear friendship.
Fair winds and a following sea, Papa. We love you always.
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.