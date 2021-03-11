Like so many, I was so surprised to learn of the loss of Chris, he was such a kind, thoughtful and calm fellow! Always considerate of others, great smile always. He was studious, and always attentive in classes, with a discerning look of keen interest, and at times presented with a usual energy about him, he would sit at his desk with his knees moving back & forth, his pencil in hand, lightly tapping on his desk, or placing it neatly behind his ear. Always listening to class instructions, engrossed in presentation. We grew up in the same neighborhood, same schools....it was a joy on trips home over the years on weekends to find him at Christ Church, assisting our Priest, with Communion. Always the same gentle spirit, warm smile, kind words and genuine greetings! He was so proud of his wife, and family! He was always the same individual throughout the years. My regards of sympathy to his well loved family. I always been proud to call him friend. Brenda Goens, JSHS, Class of '63

Brenda Goens April 4, 2021