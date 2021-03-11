Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christopher William Powell Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Christopher William Powell Jr.

February 26, 2021

Christopher William Powell Jr. died on the evening of Friday, February 26, 2021, as the snow fell. He was 76. By his side were his loving wife, daughter and son-in-law, Sue Ann Powell, Yvonne Powell Moore and Dennis Moore.

Christopher was born in Radford, Virginia to Christopher William Powell Sr. and Alease Ardente Powell.

Upon graduating from Jefferson High School, he went on to serve honorably in the United States Navy, and to receive bachelor's and master's degrees in English from Roanoke College and Hollins College, respectively.

Christopher found his greatest happiness in his three grandchildren, Nathaniel Patrick Moore, Madeleine Elizabeth Moore, and Ethan William Moore. He was a devoted Papa, taking enormous pleasure in spending the most time possible with his precious Twokie, Lulu, and Cobbie. He enthusiastically took the opportunity the past months of remote learning presented to share with his grandchildren his love of teaching, a gift they will always cherish.

A man of abundant faith, Christopher was a parishioner of St. Thomas of Canterbury Anglican Catholic Church, where a Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, officiated by Father Don Poff. Seating is limited and masks will be required due to COVID-19.

To any who wish to offer a remembrance to Christopher, a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital instead of flowers is welcomed and appreciated. The family also wishes to acknowledge Charlie and Danyel, Ken and Becky, and Guy for their love, kindness, and dear friendship.

Fair winds and a following sea, Papa. We love you always.

Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Thomas of Canterbury Anglican Catholic Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Like so many, I was so surprised to learn of the loss of Chris, he was such a kind, thoughtful and calm fellow! Always considerate of others, great smile always. He was studious, and always attentive in classes, with a discerning look of keen interest, and at times presented with a usual energy about him, he would sit at his desk with his knees moving back & forth, his pencil in hand, lightly tapping on his desk, or placing it neatly behind his ear. Always listening to class instructions, engrossed in presentation. We grew up in the same neighborhood, same schools....it was a joy on trips home over the years on weekends to find him at Christ Church, assisting our Priest, with Communion. Always the same gentle spirit, warm smile, kind words and genuine greetings! He was so proud of his wife, and family! He was always the same individual throughout the years. My regards of sympathy to his well loved family. I always been proud to call him friend. Brenda Goens, JSHS, Class of '63
Brenda Goens
April 4, 2021
I am saddened to learn of Chris's death and wish to extend my sympathies to his family. I considered Chris a good friend. In part because of the time and conversations we shared at Roanoke College, but also because he graciously let me ride with him to the College for a number of years. He was a man of strong convictions, many abilities, and firm character. He was interested in learning, and he conveyed the importance of knowledge to the students with whom he worked at Roanoke. We did not always agree on matters of faith and politics, but he never let that get in the way of our friendship. I admired him for that. I will also remember him as a man of many abilities who could fix anything. One time something broke in our house, and I fretted over what to do. My kids said in unison, 'Ask Chris Powell.' I have many memories of Chris that I cherish. Ned Wisnefske
Ned Wisnefske
March 30, 2021
Knew Chris for many years while at Roanoke College. A good man. We had many interesting conversations about military history and current events. Thoughts and prayers for him and the family. Tom Turner
Tom Turner
March 12, 2021
I had many interesting conversations with Chris during his time working at Roanoke College. His office was a warm and welcoming place to sit a few minutes and chat about the topics of the day. His wry sense of humor was always appreciated. My sympathies to the family for their loss.
Jack Steehler
March 11, 2021
Chris and I went to high school together and he always had a smile on his face and was so friendly to everyone walking the halls. We remained friends later on in life. He always amazed me with his wealth of knowledge. Asking God to hold you close and give you strength at this difficult time. Chris may be gone but he will never be forgotten. With Heartfelt Thoughts and Prayers, Gail "Wilson" Davis JHS Class of '63.
Gail "Wilson" Davis
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results