Church William "Bill" Hames
June 10, 1932 - March 22, 2021
Church William "Bill" Hames, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away at home on Monday morning, March 22, 2021 after a long period of illness. Bill was born in Clarkesville, Ga. on June 10, 1932 to John Reynold "Rennie" and Sallie Etta English Hames.
He served three years of active duty in the United States Army beginning in November 1952, and then served six years in the Army Reserve. He married Barbara Coker on March 19, 1960 and in 1961, he graduated from Georgia Tech with a B.S. in Industrial Management. Bill and Barbara lived in several states across the Southeast before moving to Roanoke in 1992. He retired after more than 10 years with Integrated Textile Solutions (formerly Maid Bess Corporation). He was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee, and more recently, Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. Bill was handy with tools and enjoyed fixing things around the house and maintaining the family cars. He was a lifelong coin collector. For many summers, those driving past on Chaparral Drive would slow down to look at his large container garden of tomatoes, cucumbers, and squash, sometimes even stopping to chat about his growing techniques.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara Coker Hames; daughters, Melanie Hames of Grimesland, N.C., and Katherine Shaver of Roanoke; grandchildren, Emma Kate Shaver and Griffin Shaver of Roanoke, their father, Chris Shaver of Roanoke; many nieces and nephews; and siblings, Ralph (Kathy) Coker, Debbie Hames, and Wandell Wells.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Robert Hames, Rachel (Wallace) Nichols, Lou Emma Elsberry, Nan (Cecil) Morrison, J.R. "Reynold" Hames, Ethel Wells, Quillian (Elizabeth) Coker, Carolyn Coker, Lea Coker, Dennis (Eleanor) Coker, Lanelle (Herbert) Farmer, and Rexann (Arnold) Hulsey; nephews, Phillip Hames and Lee Morrison; and niece, Jane Brown.
Services will be held in June of 2021 in Gainesville, Ga. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 28, 2021.