We the members of the Lucy Addison Class of 1969 offer our prayers to Mayor Lea and his family as they celebrate the Homegoing of his wife. Mayor Lea was so gracious to our Class in 2019 as we celebrated our 50th Reunion. He not only gave us a Proclamation from the City but also designated a day as "Lucy Addison Class of 1969 Day!" We pray that you hold your head high for the darkest hour is always just before dawn. There is a great gettin' up morn when we will all be together forever!



"Bulldogs Together Forever"

Lucy Addison Class of 1969 Friend October 5, 2021