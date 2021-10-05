]
Clara S. Lea, 67, of Roanoke, Va., wife of Mayor Sherman Lea, departed this life on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
A public viewing will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Garden of Prayer No. 7 Vision of Faith Ministries. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 5, 2021.