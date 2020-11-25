Clarence Allen MillsFebruary 3, 1930 - November 23, 2020Clarence Allen Mills, 90, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home in Fairlawn. He was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean War and a member of Va. May Lodge #38. Clarence was retired after 43 years from Radford Army Ammunitions Plant where he was a mechanic.He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Virgie Mills; brother, Nelson Mills; sisters, Helen Pritchett and Carolyn Mills.Survivors include his sons, Gary Mills (Susan), Gregory Mills, Mark Mills (Cassey); daughter, Cynthia Mills Bain (Ronnie); special granddaughters, Carolyn and Monica Mills; mother of his children, Deloris Q. Mills; brother, Jessee Mills; sisters, Kathleen Viers, Marjorie Keister, and Barbara Dudley; special friend, Greta Boyles; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.The family would like to give special thanks to Medi Hospice for their loving kindness and care.The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Lorton officiating. Interment will follow in Rockford Cemetery in Fairlawn.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rockford UMC, 6867 Viscoe Road, Fairlawn, VA 24141.The Mills family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORYRadford, Virginia