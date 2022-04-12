Clarence A. "Buddy" Holland
November 21, 1946 - March 15, 2022
Clarence A. "Buddy" Holland, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 12, 2022.