Clarence A. "Buddy" Holland
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 13 2022
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
Clarence A. "Buddy" Holland

November 21, 1946 - March 15, 2022

Clarence A. "Buddy" Holland, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 12, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Buddy was a Good man a Mighty Good man friend and Gentleman ! He will be missed !
A SaLute to you My Brother friend ❤RIHIP❤
Christopher [ Chris ] Stewart
Classmate
April 10, 2022
Deepest sympathy and caring thoughts go out to Buddy's family and friends. Remembering him from school days...he was always one of the good guys.
Cynthia Neal Young
Classmate
April 9, 2022
Buddy was a great neighbor. We will really miss him . Rest In Peace my friend
Larry&Rebecca Thompson
Friend
April 9, 2022
Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted. I've known Buddy since elementary school. Buddy was a good friend. My sincerest condolences to his family and his close friends. We will surely miss him.
Gay Montree
Classmate
April 9, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carolyn & John Walker
Acquaintance
April 9, 2022
Rest Easy My Friend
Verna Whitten
Friend
April 9, 2022
TO THE FAMILY YOU ALL HAVE MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY. BUDDY WAS A GOOD FRIEND AND CLASSMATE.
Linda Daniel
Classmate
April 8, 2022
My Condolences goes out to the Family of Buddy Holland.
Lucy Williams
Friend
April 8, 2022
Our Prayers are with you all. Buddy is in Heaven with his friend Charlie.


Love

Janie T. Ollie and family
Janie Ollie
Friend
April 8, 2022
