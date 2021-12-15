Menu
Clarence Norman Hosey
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Clarence Norman Hosey

December 13, 2021

Clarence Norman Hosey, 71, of New Castle, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Mary Hosey; brother, Roger Hosey; and sister, Dorothy Green

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Hosey; children and spouses, Tracy and Christopher Peery, Chastity and Pete Whitley, Bryan Hosey, Cody and Regan Hosey, Ashley and Brian Dunn; "son", Calvin Bradshaw; grandchildren, Desmond and Calab Peery, Chase, Shiloh, and Eli Whitley, and Ethan and Aiden Hosey; brothers, Paul (Ann) Hosey, Ernest Hosey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Pastor Tim Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan
Dec
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Clarence Went to school with him
Charles wood
December 15, 2021
