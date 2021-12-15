Clarence Norman Hosey
December 13, 2021
Clarence Norman Hosey, 71, of New Castle, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Mary Hosey; brother, Roger Hosey; and sister, Dorothy Green
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Hosey; children and spouses, Tracy and Christopher Peery, Chastity and Pete Whitley, Bryan Hosey, Cody and Regan Hosey, Ashley and Brian Dunn; "son", Calvin Bradshaw; grandchildren, Desmond and Calab Peery, Chase, Shiloh, and Eli Whitley, and Ethan and Aiden Hosey; brothers, Paul (Ann) Hosey, Ernest Hosey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Pastor Tim Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 15, 2021.