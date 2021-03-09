Menu
Clarence "Pangy" Mullins
Clarence "Pangy" Mullins

March 7, 2021

Clarence "Pangy" Mullins, 84, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Audrey Furrow Mullins; his sister, Estelle Mullins Stump; and brother-in-law, Melvin Stump.

Clarence leaves behind many special neighbors and friends who made his last years at home possible. Many thanks to Medi-Hospice for their outstanding care.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Feeding Southwest Virginia or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a treasure it was to serve you And care for you! You will be missed! Fly high, Clarence!!
Heather, Hospice RN
March 10, 2021
Angela K. Sellers, RN
March 10, 2021
