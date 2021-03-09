Clarence "Pangy" Mullins
March 7, 2021
Clarence "Pangy" Mullins, 84, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Audrey Furrow Mullins; his sister, Estelle Mullins Stump; and brother-in-law, Melvin Stump.
Clarence leaves behind many special neighbors and friends who made his last years at home possible. Many thanks to Medi-Hospice for their outstanding care.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Feeding Southwest Virginia or to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 9, 2021.