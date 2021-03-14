Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarissa Edette Pearson
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Clarissa Edette Pearson

March 14, 1979 - March 10, 2021

Clarissa Edette Pearson, 41, of Hardy, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from sickle cell disease complications.

A graveside service will be held privately on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, with a memorial celebration held at a later date. For those whose who desire, and to continue Clarissa's legacy, memorial contributions may be made to The Heart of Gold Sickle Cell Foundation of Northern Va., Inc. (heartogold.org). Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
22 Entries
Dear Gaynelle and Clarence, It was only yesterday I learned of Cissa's passing. Russell and I are so very, very sorry for your loss. Of course we only saw her as a toddler and young child, gorgeous, sweet and spirited, but it sounds as if she made a powerful advocate as an adult. We have a lot of fun memories of those halcyon days with you both, and we are very happy you have a granddaughter! Love, Ellen and Russell
Ellen Byrne
Friend
March 24, 2022
Gaynelle, my prayers go out to you and your family. I pray for your comfort at this difficult time.
Rebecah Smith
Friend
April 1, 2021
Gaynelle, My sincere condolences! I pray for your strength and comfort in the days ahead. Thanks for giving me genuine strength and care during my years at Minnie Howard. You helped me through some rough times. Blessings to you and the family moving forward.
Brenda Martin
Friend
March 30, 2021
Gaynelle just heard ,so very sorry you no you all are in my prayers.l don’t have your phone number please get in touch with me l miss you all so much
Shermaine Greenhowe
Friend
March 25, 2021
Gaynelle, I am saddened to learn of your dear daughter’s passing. I know she was your heart. I remember the many stories you had to share of Clarissa while we were at Polk. Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Hugs, Leslie Stricklen
Leslie Stricklen
Friend
March 24, 2021
Sending my sincere condolences during this sad time of your lives. May God embrace you with His loving and healing arms. Praying for your family!
R Julian Parks
Friend
March 21, 2021
Clarissa was a beautiful and brilliant young woman. Her parents dearly loved her and were so proud of her accomplishments. Godspeed, precious young woman!! And God continue to support your parents, your daughter and all your family!!
Margee Walsh
Friend
March 20, 2021
Dear Dr. Pearson and Gaynelle, Such a beautiful young woman you raised. Although Gaynelle often spoke of her, I'm sorry to say I never met her. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I cannot imagine how difficult it is to lose one's child. Her legacy of doing good things for others will live on and may that and other memories of Clarissa be of comfort to all of you who loved her. With love, Sally Evans
Sally Evans
March 19, 2021
My Dearest Nurse! May God send His legion of angels down to shield and protect you and yours from as you ggo through this tragic loss. I will continue to keep you and the family in my prayers and know that you have my sincerest condolences for the loss of your angel.
June A Majors
March 18, 2021
Gaynelle and family. I’m so sorry to learn about your tragic loss of Clarissa. May your cherished memories of her beautiful spirit sustain you during this grevious time.
Maureen Logue
Coworker
March 18, 2021
Gaynelle, I just learned of this sad news this morning. I have fond memories of you sharing stories with me of your beautiful daughter and granddaughter during our time together at Minnie Howard. Thinking of you today and sending prayers of comfort and strength your way.
Grace Taylor
Friend
March 18, 2021
May God strength your heart
Sandra C Boatman
Friend
March 17, 2021
We are praying for the Pearson, Hancock Family during this difficult time . We are praying for your strength and peace . God’s blessings.We love you all!
Jesse, Cynthia McKie and family
Cynthia McKie
Friend
March 16, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Pearson family and all whom Clarissa touched. You all will be in my prayers. May Clarissa's love and legacy live on through each of us.
Teisha McKie
Friend
March 16, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the Pearson and Hancock families ... Words however kind can't mend your heartache, but those who care and share in your loss, wish you love, comfort, and peace of mind.
Cathlyn Holloman
Friend
March 16, 2021
The WPB VA Cardiology Team
March 15, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to Clarissa’s family and loved ones. Clarissa always led with optimism. She had the sweetest anecdotes and a beautiful heart. She had this way of making you feel at home in her presence. I am praying for her family she loved so much. She used the time she had wisely and fought to increase sickle cell awareness May the angels rush to greet her and may she find rest in the arms of the Lord. She will be missed. Her resilient spirit will always be in our hearts.
Khaya C.
Friend
March 14, 2021
May God bless the Pearson and Hancock family in this time of sorrow.
Ann Cantey
March 14, 2021
Mole Gaynelle and family, please accept my condolences on the passing of your daughter. May she RIH! Your Mole sister, Sandy Barlow.
Sandra Barlow
March 14, 2021
Gaynelle, I am sending my deepest sympathy and prayers to you during the loss of your daughter, Clarissa. May God continue to be with you during this difficult time and always. With love - Connie
Connie Waddy
Acquaintance
March 14, 2021
Clarissa, I was praying that you would get to go home to your loving family. I was even planning to send you a birthday card. You have the same birthday as my mother. Hopefully, the two of you can wish each other "Happy Birthday" in heaven. Prayers are being sent to Gaynelle, Clarence, and Chelsea. Heaven now has a new angel and that new angel is the beautiful you.
Annetta Dennis
Friend
March 13, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Nat & Norma McCoy
Family
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results