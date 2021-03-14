Clarissa Edette Pearson
March 14, 1979 - March 10, 2021
Clarissa Edette Pearson, 41, of Hardy, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from sickle cell disease complications.
A graveside service will be held privately on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, with a memorial celebration held at a later date. For those whose who desire, and to continue Clarissa's legacy, memorial contributions may be made to The Heart of Gold Sickle Cell Foundation of Northern Va., Inc. (heartogold.org
). Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.