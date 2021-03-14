Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to Clarissa’s family and loved ones. Clarissa always led with optimism. She had the sweetest anecdotes and a beautiful heart. She had this way of making you feel at home in her presence. I am praying for her family she loved so much. She used the time she had wisely and fought to increase sickle cell awareness May the angels rush to greet her and may she find rest in the arms of the Lord. She will be missed. Her resilient spirit will always be in our hearts.

Khaya C. Friend March 14, 2021