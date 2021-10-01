Claude "Chubb" Maurice Wimbush
August 31, 1956 - September 28, 2021
United States Army veteran, Claude "Chubb" Maurice Wimbush gained his wings while surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
He was born to the late Annie Lee "Scrap" Hairston and the late Claude "Jabo" Woods on August 31, 1956. In addition to his mother and father, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Eric "Jabo" Woods.
Claude received Christ and was baptized at age of 12. He owned C.W. Construction which served his community for many years with their project needs. He faithfully volunteered at the Christian Soldiers Food bank twice a week until he was too weak to serve.
Claude was a lover of life, loved serving & helping anyone in need, listening to music, dancing, having a good time and traveling with his daughters and sons-in-law. He especially enjoyed laughing and picking at his great grandson, PJ and great-niece, Ava. He was the family jokester, always very direct with his words and feelings, the life of the party but most of all he loved being with friends and family.
He leaves to cherish his memories his lifetime partner, Van Starkey of Wirtz, Va.; two daughters, Latoya (James) Richardson of Augusta, Ga., and Brandi (Ty) Carter of Charlotte, N.C.; granddaughter, Tmeya (Nicholas) Mercer of Lawrenceville, Ga.; grandson, Jaylon Gamble of Augusta, Ga.; great-grandson, PJ Mercer; three sisters, Lisa Wells, Vanessa Dillard, and Theressia (Hue) Manns, all of Bassett, Va.; four brothers, Paul Wimbush of Axton Va., Johnny Wells of Bassett, Va., Greg Woods and Gary Woods of New Jersey; aunts, Dorothy Wells, Virginia Hairston; uncles, Junior Wimbush, James "Scooter" Wimbush, and Clifford Wimbush, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may stop by the funeral home on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. to view and sign the register for Claude without the family being present. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 12 until 1 p.m. at the Bassett Funeral Service chapel, where the Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Junior Wimbush eulogizing. Burial will follow in the Wimbush Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bassett Funeral Service in honor of our loved one.
The family requests if you are unvaccinated to be respectful and stream online. For those who are vaccinated, we respectfully ask that you wear a mask when attending the services.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 1, 2021.