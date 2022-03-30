Claudine Jewel Hall Halsey
January 6, 1930 - March 28, 2022
Claudine Jewel Hall Halsey of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was welcomed by her husband, Artie, who had predeceased her. They were married for 69 years before he passed away in 2018.
Claudine was born in Roanoke, Virginia, to Isaac Eli Hall and Louvina Via Hall on January 6, 1930. She was the youngest and last surviving of 11 children born to them.
Claudine is survived by her three children, Sandra Crawford (Bobby), David Halsey (Cindy), and Dale Halsey (Susan). She was lovingly known as Maw Maw to seven grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Claudine was a member of Shenandoah Baptist Church where she faithfully served in the music ministry for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, but most of all she was a role model to her family of how to live a Godly life. She was a mighty prayer warrior, an encourager, and didn't like to ask for help, but enjoyed helping others. She was a homemaker and enjoyed making everything special at home, especially at Christmas.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Shenandoah Baptist Church, 6520 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Va., with Pastor Rob Gribbin and Minister Eric Gutierrez officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Shenandoah Baptist Church Missions Fund, P.O Box 7010, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2022.