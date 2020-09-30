Menu
Clay B. Francisco Sr.
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Francisco Sr.

Clay B.

July 25, 1943

September 28, 2020

Clay B. Francisco Sr., 77, of Salem, passed away peacefully at home on September 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born July 25, 1943 in Craig County, Virginia.

Clay was preceded in death by his parents, Dorsey L. and Minnie Taylor Francisco; his brothers, Paul W. and Gary L. Francisco; and his sister, Muriel Persinger.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 33 years, Roberta K. Francisco; his sister, Reba Helms; his son, Clay Bryant Francisco Jr. and wife, Lisa; stepchildren, R. Wayne Craig (Linda), Sandra Mischianti (Robert), and Linda Francisco; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; and special neighbors and friends, Butch and Donna Christian.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fort Lewis Christian Church, 2931 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
