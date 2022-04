Clayton AldermanJune 30, 1940 - April 5, 2022Clayton Alderman, 81, of Pilot passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with Pastor David Neal officiating. Interment will follow in Huffville Cemetery.