KellyCleadithOctober 7, 2020Cleadith "CW" Kelly, 81, of Roanoke passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10 until 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. in Sherwood Memorial Park.Condolences may be offered at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com