Cleo Chelchie Phillips
November 10, 1928 - January 8, 2022
Cleo Chelchie Phillips, 93, of Vinton, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 8, 2022. She was born in Panther, West Virginia.
Cleo was retired from Roanoke County Schools where she worked in the cafeteria. She loved her family, her church, cooking, and serving others. Cleo was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, to whom she was married for 44 years.
She is survived by one daughter, Sue Phillips of the home; one son, Joey Phillips (Kelly) of Goodview; and three grandchildren, Meredith of Denver, Colo., Hannah (Matt) of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Andrew of Goodview.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Goodview Baptist Church with Pastor Joey Phillips and Pastor Chris Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 13, 2022.