Cleo Chelchie Phillips
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Cleo Chelchie Phillips

November 10, 1928 - January 8, 2022

Cleo Chelchie Phillips, 93, of Vinton, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 8, 2022. She was born in Panther, West Virginia.

Cleo was retired from Roanoke County Schools where she worked in the cafeteria. She loved her family, her church, cooking, and serving others. Cleo was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, to whom she was married for 44 years.

She is survived by one daughter, Sue Phillips of the home; one son, Joey Phillips (Kelly) of Goodview; and three grandchildren, Meredith of Denver, Colo., Hannah (Matt) of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Andrew of Goodview.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Goodview Baptist Church with Pastor Joey Phillips and Pastor Chris Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to learn of the passing of your Mother. Heartfelt prayers for your family.
Eva c Harsanyi
Friend
January 24, 2022
Loved Mrs.Phillips when we both attended BRBC.Such a dear,sweet lady.
Peggy JWest
Other
January 14, 2022
We are sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and praying for all the family.
Gary & Betty Pagans
January 14, 2022
So sorry to hear about Cleo. She was such a sweet lady. I will miss seeing her every week.
Cindi Pickerel
Other
January 12, 2022
