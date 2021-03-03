Cleora Lee Carrico



February 24, 2021



Cleora Lee Carrico, 95, formerly of Independence, Va., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She resided at Glenburnie Nursing Home in Richmond, Va..



She was the seventh child of 19 children in the Walton family, growing up in Mt. Nebo, W.Va. She met Ivan Brown Carrico in 1949 while working in Washington, D.C. and they married soon after. In 1982 she and Ivan retired to Independence, Va., where they lived for 26 years. Cleora was a Lifetime member of the Independence VFW Ladies Auxiliary.



She and Ivan traveled all over the USA and parts of Canada, making numerous trips to Alaska and California. After Ivan passed in 2009, there was only one state that Cleora had not visited: Hawaii. In December of that year, her two granddaughters took her on a Hawaiian cruise so she could proudly proclaim that she'd visited all 50 states. Since 2014, she lived at Glenburnie Nursing Home in Richmond, Va., entertaining residents and staff with her singing and jokes. She was a selfless caregiver her entire life, beginning at a very young age. She cared for and influenced the lives of her siblings, husband, children, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in ways she likely never realized.



Cleora is survived by three brothers, Andy Walton (Helen) of Summersville, W.Va., Utah Walton of Wooster, Ohio and Layford Walton (Mary) of Mt. Nebo, W.Va. and three sisters-in-law, Dove Carrico of Independence, Va., Florence Walton of Quinwood, W.Va. and Enza Walton of Dale City, Va.



She is also survived by her children, Gloria Ashton (Skip) of Mesa, Ariz., Garry Carrico (Sheila) of Midlothian, Va. and Debbie Murphy (Mike) of Mt. Jackson, Va.; grandchildren, Jennifer Reesor (Dee), Angela Stevens (Jeff), Matthew Murphy, and Neil Carrico (Jackie); and great-grandchildren, Colton, Lily, Malachi, Jake and Iris.



Visitation will be at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 12 until 1 p.m. (masks are required). A graveside service will follow at the Independence Cemetery at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Ladies Auxiliary, Post 7726, c/o Billie Ruth Taylor, 1278 Beach Grove Road, Galax, VA 24333.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 3, 2021.