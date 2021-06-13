Cletus M. Stultz
September 20, 1930 - June 9, 2021
Cletus M. Stultz, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
He was a United States Army veteran of World War II, retired Loader Operator for N & W Railway with 17½ years of service and drove for Russell Transfer with 20 years of service and Great Coastal with 10 years of service.
Cletus was preceded in death by his parents, Archer M. and Alice O'Dell Stultz; his first wife, Patricia Stultz; special friend, Nadine Cothren; son-in-law, Robert Wyatt; three sisters and six brothers, Warren Stultz, Lawrence Stultz, Alfred Stultz, Cecil Stultz, Juanita Darnell, Frances Pruitt, Audrey Stultz (infant sister), Roy Stultz, and Buddy Stultz.
Survivors include his daughters, Rosalyn S. McIntyre and husband, Bill, and Jennifer S. Wyatt; four grandchildren, Scarlett Brown and husband, Mike, Josh Fitzwater, Kayla Wyatt, and Joey Wyatt; two step grandchildren, Billy McIntyre and Jonathan McIntyre; one great-grandchild, Nicky Taylor; one sister, Alice Taylor; former wife, Linda Shelton Stultz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Fair View Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Army. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.