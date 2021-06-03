Menu
Clifford Wayne "Cliff" Luckado
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Clifford "Cliff" Wayne Luckado

August 25, 1949 - May 31, 2021

Clifford "Cliff" Wayne Luckado, 71, of Radford, Virginia, left his earthly home to go fishing in Heaven on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 42 years, Barbara Harris Luckado; daughters and son-in-law, Missy Bratton, Vickie and Jimmy Williams, and Renee Browning; grandchildren, Andy, Michael, Reva, Correna, Christy and Kendra; and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his wife's family who he loved and they loved him, as well as many special friends that he thought of as family. He shared his love of fishing and train rides with many friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mike Pierce and the Rev. Wayne Poston officiating.

The Luckado family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREAMTORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Jun
4
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss. May our Lord grant you peace and comfort and may memories of happy healthier times bring many smiles. In Christ's love,
Charles Judy
Charles Judy
Friend
June 11, 2021
Barbara, so sorry for your loss. I pray the Lord comfort you with many blessed memories and many happy memories to comfort you.
Peggy Mitchell
Coworker
June 10, 2021
Barbara I just saw this and want you to know you will be in my prayers. I ask God's grace for you in the days ahead.
Judy Bowling
Acquaintance
June 8, 2021
So very sorry my friend, keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Shirley Akers
Other
June 7, 2021
Thanks for waiting patiently for Barbara while she cared for our loved one. Much love, care and support to your family.
Rita Turpin
Acquaintance
June 5, 2021
Heartfelt prayers and thoughts are with you Barbara I am so very sorry to hear of Cliff´s passing
Olivia Reed
June 4, 2021
We will miss him very much. We consider him and Barbara family. Prayers for all the family. Love Jessie and Regina cox
Regina cox
Friend
June 4, 2021
I remember fishing with Cliff many times. Cliff was a great guy and a great fisherman.
Jim Williamson
Friend
June 4, 2021
Prayers for the Luckado family. And let’s not forget his sister Dorothy Cumbee .
June 2, 2021
Prayers for the family during this difficult time
Loretta Lynn
June 2, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Barbara and her family.
Mitzie Martin
Coworker
June 2, 2021
