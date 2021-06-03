Clifford "Cliff" Wayne Luckado
August 25, 1949 - May 31, 2021
Clifford "Cliff" Wayne Luckado, 71, of Radford, Virginia, left his earthly home to go fishing in Heaven on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 42 years, Barbara Harris Luckado; daughters and son-in-law, Missy Bratton, Vickie and Jimmy Williams, and Renee Browning; grandchildren, Andy, Michael, Reva, Correna, Christy and Kendra; and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his wife's family who he loved and they loved him, as well as many special friends that he thought of as family. He shared his love of fishing and train rides with many friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mike Pierce and the Rev. Wayne Poston officiating.
The Luckado family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.
