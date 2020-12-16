Menu
Pastor Clifton Jerome Williams Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Pastor Clifton Jerome Williams Sr.

September 19, 1975 - December 7, 2020

Pastor Clifton Jerome Williams Sr., 45, of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Monday, December 7, 2020.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Garden of Prayer #7 Vision of Faith Ministries. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, a face covering and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Dec
19
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Garden of Prayer #7 Vision of Faith Ministries
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cliff i was really shocked to see your picture in the obituary today. I didn't know you went home to be with the lord. They have received an angel in heaven. We grew up together, went to school together and both had the privilege to get to know Mr Fletcher Nichols and perform on stage together. You are a good brother and a friend of mines. RIP Clifton.

To the familily. I am sorry for your loss. May God Bless you.
Jermaine Long
Classmate
January 3, 2021
Mrs. Williams and family I am sorry for your loss. May you be comfort in the word.
Diane Lewis
Friend
December 20, 2020
I only met you once. My first and lasting impression of you was and is.... "Who is that man?" Your Godly wisdom was so profound!!! There was no doubt you are a true man of God!!! I´m reminded of an old hymn... "Holy people heaven belongs to you" prayerfully submitted: to Mother Louvenia Williams & family. GOP7 "Concerned Crusaders"Intercessors Ministry
Rev. Dr. Judy Havner
December 19, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Williams family. Cliff was a cool guy.
Scott & Latisha Salters-Bryan
Friend
December 18, 2020
Sending my condolences to the Williams Family. Praying for your strength and peace. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Martina C Fudge
Family
December 18, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Williams family. Cliff was a great guy and I'll always remember his love for GOD and how musically inclined he was.
Thomas GATES
Friend
December 17, 2020
To Cliff wife Tiffany Williams children & extended family my condolences for your loss praying for you all
Dartonia Parker
Friend
December 17, 2020
Pastor job well done. AWESOME MAN OF GOD.
PORTIA Dance
Teacher
December 17, 2020
My condolences to the family of Clifton Williams . I pray that God keeps you doing this difficult time and comfort you for the days ahead.
Teresa Hardy
December 16, 2020
Clifford Williams has been a longtime friend and a true man of God. You will be deeply missed. We are praying for the family
Rest Well my friend. Sherry Holland
Sherry Holland
Friend
December 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Gene Terry Sr
Friend
December 16, 2020
We would like to express our deepest condolences to the Family. Cliff was truly a great friend whom we will truly miss. Our prayers to the Family and friends for strength in the days to follow. God bless you all.
Elder Jareld Evang. Gina Rouse
Friend
December 16, 2020
As the Angel's stand guard to minister whatever you need, let GOD be your strength and comfort to you and your family HE will see you through, my love and prayers are going forth Love you.
Dorothy Dooley
Friend
December 16, 2020
Numpy, I am honored to call you friend. I have a few lasting images of you as far back as Madison when we were 13. Cut-off home made blue jean shorts and no shirt. Lol! You only dude I ever seen that had a gut with a darn 8-pack. And yo smile with those white teeth.
When we started seeing each other again the last couple of years I marveled at your mannerisms, your presence...I guess what I'm really trying to say, is I marveled at how you had matured into such powerful aura having man.
I will miss you.
Rodney Perdue
Friend
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear about Cousin Cliff. Prayers are with you family
Kriskyl Williams
Family
December 15, 2020
You will be truly miss. He was always smiling in in search of the truth. Testifying always in the name of Jesus. Now he is with our Father in heaven getting the word first hand.
Damon Davis
Friend
December 15, 2020
Praying for my family during this difficult time I know God is to wise to make a mistake and to just to do wrong.We love you all!
Elaine Williams
December 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Antoinette Hatten
Friend
December 15, 2020
I will always remember him playing the organ. He did whatever his hands could find to do.
Kara Jones
Friend
December 15, 2020
