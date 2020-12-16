Pastor Clifton Jerome Williams Sr.
September 19, 1975 - December 7, 2020
Pastor Clifton Jerome Williams Sr., 45, of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Monday, December 7, 2020.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Garden of Prayer #7 Vision of Faith Ministries. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, a face covering and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2020.