Numpy, I am honored to call you friend. I have a few lasting images of you as far back as Madison when we were 13. Cut-off home made blue jean shorts and no shirt. Lol! You only dude I ever seen that had a gut with a darn 8-pack. And yo smile with those white teeth.

When we started seeing each other again the last couple of years I marveled at your mannerisms, your presence...I guess what I'm really trying to say, is I marveled at how you had matured into such powerful aura having man.

I will miss you.

Rodney Perdue Friend December 16, 2020