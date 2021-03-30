Clinton Edward "Beechie" Shell
September 24, 1944 - March 26, 2021
Our beloved Husband, Dad, Papaw, Sugar, brother, and friend, Clinton Edward "Beechie" Shell of Hardy, Virginia, went to be with Jesus on Friday, March 26, 2021. He said he had waited a long time to see the face of Jesus.
Beechie was born on September 24, 1944 and was 76 years old. His parents, Paul James and Naomi Shell preceded him in death as did his oldest sister, Sylvia Rebecca Shell.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Anita Kathrine "Kitty" Shell and they had 57 years of wonderful life together. Beechie and Kitty were blessed with three precious and wonderful sons who survive their Dad and loved him greatly. They are Todd Shell and wife April, Mark Shell and wife Kathy, and Eric Shell and Lisa Hale.
He is also survived by our precious grandchildren who brought such joy and delight to us. They are Nicole Salsgiver, Matt Salsgiver and wife Bessie, Austin Shell, Tyler Shell and wife Cera, Timothy Shell and wife Kristan, Megan Shell Fordham and husband Ryan, Haleigh Shell Thompson and husband Jacob, Cody Shell and wife Remington, and Clay Shell. He is also survived by precious great-grandchildren, Sophie, Emma and Lillian Salsgiver, Brooklyn and Bayler Shell, Nora Salsgiver, and baby girl Fordham due in July! How blessed we are!
He is survived by his sister, Shirley Wallace and brother, Woody Shell and wife Janet, along with precious nieces and nephews. He has a special cousin, Barbara Sanders, and a dear friend, Kenneth Blevins who survive him.
Beechie graduated from William Byrd high School in 1962 and began to work on water well pumps. He started his own business, Shell's Pump Sales and Service in 1979. Our three sons began working with him in the 1980s as they graduated from high school. The Lord has blessed us with precious water well pump and water treatment customers, whom we appreciate greatly.
Beechie was also called by our Lord to preach the Gospel in the 1970s and was a founding charter member of Fountain of Life Church on Williamson Road in Roanoke. He also pastored the church for a few years and served as co-pastor to our son, Todd. Beechie had a great love for the Lord and for God's people.
We want to give special thanks to our church family, our neighbors, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ who have loved, prayed for and supported us! Also special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice and nurse Diana Gunn and to our precious doctors especially Dr. Henry Ivey and Suzan Merten.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Fountain of Life Church, 3406 Williamson Road in Roanoke, with burial to follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated or donations to honor Beechie can be made to Fountain of Life Church or to Hardy Volunteer Fire Department.
Beechie "fought the good fight, he finished the race and he kept the faith" to the end (II Timothy 4:7). Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2021.