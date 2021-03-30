Kitty and all of Beechie´s family and friends; I am so sorry to learn of Beechie´s passing. He alone, and I´m sure never realized it, was my role model growing up in Midway. If there ever was someone that I aspired to be like or emulate growing up, it was Beechie Shell. There are so many memories that I have of him that I would have to write a Novel in order to share them all. I send my thoughts and prayers to all of you and rest assured, this is one person that is with Jesus today. I will miss him but will always treasure the time I was given to share with him. Rest In Peace and God Bless him and all of you.

Ashby H. Mason March 30, 2021