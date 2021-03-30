Menu
Clinton Edward "Beechie" Shell
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Clinton Edward "Beechie" Shell

September 24, 1944 - March 26, 2021

Our beloved Husband, Dad, Papaw, Sugar, brother, and friend, Clinton Edward "Beechie" Shell of Hardy, Virginia, went to be with Jesus on Friday, March 26, 2021. He said he had waited a long time to see the face of Jesus.

Beechie was born on September 24, 1944 and was 76 years old. His parents, Paul James and Naomi Shell preceded him in death as did his oldest sister, Sylvia Rebecca Shell.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Anita Kathrine "Kitty" Shell and they had 57 years of wonderful life together. Beechie and Kitty were blessed with three precious and wonderful sons who survive their Dad and loved him greatly. They are Todd Shell and wife April, Mark Shell and wife Kathy, and Eric Shell and Lisa Hale.

He is also survived by our precious grandchildren who brought such joy and delight to us. They are Nicole Salsgiver, Matt Salsgiver and wife Bessie, Austin Shell, Tyler Shell and wife Cera, Timothy Shell and wife Kristan, Megan Shell Fordham and husband Ryan, Haleigh Shell Thompson and husband Jacob, Cody Shell and wife Remington, and Clay Shell. He is also survived by precious great-grandchildren, Sophie, Emma and Lillian Salsgiver, Brooklyn and Bayler Shell, Nora Salsgiver, and baby girl Fordham due in July! How blessed we are!

He is survived by his sister, Shirley Wallace and brother, Woody Shell and wife Janet, along with precious nieces and nephews. He has a special cousin, Barbara Sanders, and a dear friend, Kenneth Blevins who survive him.

Beechie graduated from William Byrd high School in 1962 and began to work on water well pumps. He started his own business, Shell's Pump Sales and Service in 1979. Our three sons began working with him in the 1980s as they graduated from high school. The Lord has blessed us with precious water well pump and water treatment customers, whom we appreciate greatly.

Beechie was also called by our Lord to preach the Gospel in the 1970s and was a founding charter member of Fountain of Life Church on Williamson Road in Roanoke. He also pastored the church for a few years and served as co-pastor to our son, Todd. Beechie had a great love for the Lord and for God's people.

We want to give special thanks to our church family, our neighbors, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ who have loved, prayed for and supported us! Also special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice and nurse Diana Gunn and to our precious doctors especially Dr. Henry Ivey and Suzan Merten.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Fountain of Life Church, 3406 Williamson Road in Roanoke, with burial to follow in Mountain View Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or donations to honor Beechie can be made to Fountain of Life Church or to Hardy Volunteer Fire Department.

Beechie "fought the good fight, he finished the race and he kept the faith" to the end (II Timothy 4:7). Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Apr
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fountain of Life Church
3406 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To all of Mr. Shells family. I just heard of Mr. Shells passing. He and his sons helped me so many times with service, and Well problems. Always a joy with such kind and and wonderful people, and comfort when you spoke to Mrs. Shell. Such a Lost of a special ,kind gentleman. Regards to all the family and blessings to all.
Marcella Moorman Murray
April 28, 2021
Todd and family. I am so sorry for the loss of your father. He was a friend to many.
Martha Wertz (CMC Supply {retired})
April 7, 2021
As long time customers of Shells Pump Services, we wish to extend our deepest sympathy to Mr. Shells' wife and family of the recent passing of their patriarch. Mr. Shells built a business based on honesty and integrity that reflects his Christian values. We hope your family finds peace and comfort in the days to come in the memories that will be with you always.
Ron & Renee Bowen
April 3, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy to the Family. Keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers.
Wesley Bush
April 1, 2021
Kitty may God cover you and your family with peace and love. I remember Beechie well from Midland and Midway. He was one of the good ones.
Sharon Lehman
March 31, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Beechie´s passing. I pray that the Lord will give the family peace during this sorrowful time. We must remember our God will never forsake us, and we have the blessed promise that we will see our loved ones again.
Mary Ann Greenway
March 31, 2021
Heaven just gained an angel. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family Debra Barry and Jackie
Barry Leslie
March 30, 2021
The world lost a great man..
Dennis and Karen Campbell
March 30, 2021
God bless each of you as I know the love you all had for one another. I have never seen kitty that Beechie wasn´t by her side my heart hurts for you all. Prayers.
Judy hall brogan
March 30, 2021
Kitty and all of Beechie´s family and friends; I am so sorry to learn of Beechie´s passing. He alone, and I´m sure never realized it, was my role model growing up in Midway. If there ever was someone that I aspired to be like or emulate growing up, it was Beechie Shell. There are so many memories that I have of him that I would have to write a Novel in order to share them all. I send my thoughts and prayers to all of you and rest assured, this is one person that is with Jesus today. I will miss him but will always treasure the time I was given to share with him. Rest In Peace and God Bless him and all of you.
Ashby H. Mason
March 30, 2021
