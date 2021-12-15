Clyde R. "Randy" Austin Jr., 75, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Lorraine Austin; a sister, Marjorie Ellen Whitt; and his best K-9 friend, Jack.
Randy was a graduate of William Byrd High School and served in the U.S. Army. He retired after 23 years of service with Haley Toyota and attended Hope Bible Church.
Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Janet L. Austin; devoted sons, Scott R. Austin and Jason N. Austin; father, Clyde R. Austin Sr.; brothers, Darrell Wayne Austin, and Michael Duane (Karen) Austin; and long time friend, Lewis Paige.
The family wishes to express a very special thank you to Doctors Bonnie Culkin and Nelson Greene; and nurses, Amanda and Robyn for their many acts of kindness and compassion.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Don Eshelman. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Simpson Funeral Home. Those planning to attend the visitation and funeral service are asked to please wear face coverings.
We are all so sorry to hear of Randy's passing. We wish we were in town to pay our respects. We are thankful for the life of Randy who was always kind and a good family man who loved the Lord. We do know that he has been reunited with his mom and Margie. We send much love and sympathy to our beloved and dear former neighbors and friends, Clyde, Darrell, and Duane. Janet, Scott, and Jason we send you much love and sympathy too as you walk through these next days. May the Lord comfort and strengthen you in this walk. May you all find that peace that surpasses all understanding. With deepest sympathy, Mickey, Brenda, and Stephanie
Mickey Alderman Goad
Other
December 16, 2021
Janet: my thoughts and prayers are with you and family..
Sandra miller
Other
December 15, 2021
I worked with Randy for many years at Haley. He and Lewis were such characters together. His love for his family and of course Jack were all he talked about. He was a true and unique gentleman and will be missed.
Barbara Gautier
December 15, 2021
Randy was one of a kind. I worked with him at Haley for 5 years and he was always kind and always had a smile. He was great at what he did and his customers returned time and time again. Heaven gained a great one. Thank you for being a friend.
Elizabeth Profit
Work
December 15, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. I am so glad I had the pleasure of meeting him and working with him. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Robyn Cicarelli
December 15, 2021
Randy was a cheerful voice and a kind soul who I always enjoyed being with whenever I stopped by to see him or took one of the many vehicles he sold me to Haley Toyota for service or just to look at new cars. Always a big smile and a funny take on life. I´m so glad I knew him. My condolences to the family. He spoke often of his love for you.