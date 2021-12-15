We are all so sorry to hear of Randy's passing. We wish we were in town to pay our respects. We are thankful for the life of Randy who was always kind and a good family man who loved the Lord. We do know that he has been reunited with his mom and Margie. We send much love and sympathy to our beloved and dear former neighbors and friends, Clyde, Darrell, and Duane. Janet, Scott, and Jason we send you much love and sympathy too as you walk through these next days. May the Lord comfort and strengthen you in this walk. May you all find that peace that surpasses all understanding. With deepest sympathy, Mickey, Brenda, and Stephanie

Mickey Alderman Goad Other December 16, 2021