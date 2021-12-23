Menu
Clyde Cocke
Clyde Cocke

December 16, 2021

Clyde Cocke, 93, passed on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

He was born on Mill Mountain, in Roanoke, Va., attended Jefferson High School, and graduated from West Point. He joined the newly-formed U.S. Air Force, and flew 39 missions over Korea. He then was employed by General Electric's missile and space marketing group.

He married Frances Speegle and sired three children, Danese, Katherine, and Clyde Jr. They, as well as the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sister, Sue Thresher, loved him and were loved in return. Upon retirement, he met and married Jan Knutzen-Tamenne, and together golfed, followed his football teams, and above all, cruised and toured the world. Clyde was kind, caring, and a true gentle-man. He will be greatly missed. His last wishes were to die in Jan's arms, and to see the Army-Navy game. He did both!

Many thanks to Good Sam Hospice who's help was unbelievably kind and generous.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements by Tharp Funeral Home, Roanoke. For more information go to www.tharpfuneralhome.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 23, 2021.
Praying that the peace of Christ will be with all of his loved ones. Fond memories of long ago " family reunions"-- Robin Newcomb Gleason
Robin Gleason
December 23, 2021
A life well lived. May he rest in eternal peace with The Long Gray Line. Jerry Burgess, Class of 1969
Jerry Burgess
School
December 23, 2021
