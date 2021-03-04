Menu
Clyde Straley Givens Jr.
Clyde Straley Givens Jr.

February 27, 2021

Clyde Straley Givens Jr., 86 of Daleville, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Straley Givens Sr. and Vinnie Pearl Montgomery; brother, Clarence Brown Givens.

He is survived by wife, Nathalie Strong Givens; children, Diane Josephine Givens Dunkelberger and husband, Richard of Groveport, Ohio, and Craig Sherwin Givens of Newport News, Va.; grandchildren, Kevin Austin Dunkelberger; brothers, Carroll Thomas Givens ("Toy" Billie June) of Beckley, W.Va.; and sister-in-law, Karolyn Whittlesey Givens.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Ross Cemetery, Craig Co., Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Craig Co. Historical Society New Castle, Va., Assistance Dogs for Achieving [email protected] The Ability Center of Greater Toledo, 5605 Monroe St. Sylvania, OH 43560, Museum of Danish America, 2212 Washington St., Elkhorn, IA 51531, or The Glebe Benevolence Fund or VBH Foundation.

Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home, www.paitselfh.com.
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Ross Cemetery
Cumberland Gap Road, New, VA
